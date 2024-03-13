American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

American Bank Stock Performance

Shares of American Bank stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. American Bank has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $18.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01.

About American Bank

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

