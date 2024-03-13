American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
American Bank Stock Performance
Shares of American Bank stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. American Bank has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $18.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01.
About American Bank
