Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Altius Minerals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ALS stock traded down C$0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,119. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$16.11 and a one year high of C$23.30. The company has a market cap of C$949.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ALS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.13.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

