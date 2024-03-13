Altius Minerals Co. (ALS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Shares of ALS traded down C$0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$20.09. 34,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.08. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$16.11 and a 12-month high of C$23.30. The company has a market cap of C$945.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.22.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities upgraded Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.13.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

