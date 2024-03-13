Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Up 1,130.8% in February

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a growth of 1,130.8% from the February 14th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Almonty Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ALMTF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. 26,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,474. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. Almonty Industries has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.53.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

