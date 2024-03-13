Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Allient in a report released on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Allient’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share.

Get Allient alerts:

ALNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Allient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Allient Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALNT opened at $32.62 on Monday. Allient has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $541.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allient during the 4th quarter worth about $21,725,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allient during the 4th quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allient during the 4th quarter worth about $1,494,000. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael R. Leach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael R. Leach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashish Bendre sold 20,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $690,745.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,901.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allient Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Allient’s payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

Allient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.