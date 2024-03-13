Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.09

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.09 and last traded at $46.97, with a volume of 107361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.67.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.96.

Institutional Trading of Alerian MLP ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

