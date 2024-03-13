Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Holdings Cut by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 979,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353,342 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $22,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.92. 272,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.09. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

