Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Melius lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.13.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

ALK opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average of $36.86. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 456.1% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

