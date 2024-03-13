Agenus (AGEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agenus Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Agenus has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Garo H. Armen purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 625,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,879.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 18.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 21.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 23.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 18,480 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Articles

