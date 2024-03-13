Afya (AFYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, March 14th.

Afya Stock Performance

AFYA stock opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. Afya has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $22.48.

Get Afya alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Afya in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Afya in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Afya

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. Quarry LP bought a new position in Afya during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Afya during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Afya during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Afya by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Afya by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

About Afya

(Get Free Report)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.