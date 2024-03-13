Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Lessened by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,732,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 531,793 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.47% of Aflac worth $209,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AFL opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.05. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $86.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

