AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AER shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $82.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.28. AerCap has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $83.04.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $145,951,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AerCap by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,459 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $137,412,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $133,330,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AerCap

(Get Free Report

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

