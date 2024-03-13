Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,440. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $20.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90.

Get Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1,093.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.