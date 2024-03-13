abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,198. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Get abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 174,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 393.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 857,016 shares during the period.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.