abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AWP remained flat at $3.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 50,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,392. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Get abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 30,452 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 4,769.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 78,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.