Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

AGD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.67. 26,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,495. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.09. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

