abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) Trading Up 0.5%

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.03 and last traded at $30.97. Approximately 50,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 44,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 110.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return (the Index).

