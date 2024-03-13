ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 565.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,292 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,591,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,824,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,808,000 after buying an additional 268,099 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,836,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,527,000 after buying an additional 38,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,641,000 after buying an additional 1,088,389 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $288,515.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,629.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABM Industries

ABM Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

ABM Industries stock opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.91. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $53.05.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.