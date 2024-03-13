ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.56

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.56 and last traded at $47.48, with a volume of 6088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of ABB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

ABB Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. ABB had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 27.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABB

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBNY. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,171,000 after purchasing an additional 431,194 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in ABB by 1,125.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 438,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,043,000 after buying an additional 402,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ABB by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,316,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,934,000 after buying an additional 295,580 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in ABB by 1,100.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 235,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after buying an additional 215,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ABB by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,956,000 after buying an additional 203,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

