954 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Bought by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period.

BIV stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $75.35. 521,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,606. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

