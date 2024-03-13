640 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE LLY opened at $754.95 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $317.24 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $700.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $621.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.32 billion, a PE ratio of 130.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $677.62.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

