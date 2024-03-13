3,696 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.67.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $361.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.18. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $367.29. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

