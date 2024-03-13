326,810 Shares in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Purchased by Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC

Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 326,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. Pyxis Oncology makes up approximately 0.2% of Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Pyxis Oncology by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.
Pyxis Oncology Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of PYXS stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $6.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on PYXS
Pyxis Oncology Profile
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pyxis Oncology
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Small-Cap Leaders Poised for Significant Growth
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Can WeightWatchers Regain Its Mojo after Oprah Steps Down?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.