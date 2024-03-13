326,810 Shares in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Purchased by Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC

Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 326,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. Pyxis Oncology makes up approximately 0.2% of Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Pyxis Oncology by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Pyxis Oncology Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PYXS stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $6.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYXS. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PYXS

Pyxis Oncology Profile

(Free Report)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.