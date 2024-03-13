300 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Bought by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 5.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at about $10,985,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Hess by 8.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 564,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,361,000 after purchasing an additional 45,246 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Hess by 20.7% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at $23,433,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at $23,433,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,877 shares of company stock worth $20,707,982. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Hess stock opened at $146.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.99 and its 200 day moving average is $147.44. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

