2,944 Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACLS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.83.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson acquired 500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $111.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.79. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.28 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.