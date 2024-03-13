2,944 Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ACLS opened at $111.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.64. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.28 and a 1-year high of $201.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,713.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACLS. Bank of America lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.83.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

