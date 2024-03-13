291,505 Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 291,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $1,913,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 348.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,605,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,751 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $7,667,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

