2,895 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $89.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $119.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.70.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

