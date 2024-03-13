2,760 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,760 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,271,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,329 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.5 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.85. 295,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,429. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.52. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

