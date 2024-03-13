2,213,249 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Sylebra Capital LLC

Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,213,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,566,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 12.1% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sylebra Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Advanced Micro Devices as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $8.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.37. 26,178,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,416,586. The company has a market cap of $310.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.12, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,743 shares of company stock worth $32,503,718 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

