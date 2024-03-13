180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Update

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the February 14th total of 342,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

180 Life Sciences Stock Performance

ATNF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 78,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,813. 180 Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $51.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 180 Life Sciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in 180 Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 63.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

Featured Stories

