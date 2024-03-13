1,482 Shares in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Bought by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,700,000 after buying an additional 112,546 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,387,000 after buying an additional 281,958 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,951,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,683,000 after buying an additional 189,017 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,272,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,955,000 after buying an additional 28,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,047,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,329,000 after buying an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVNS traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.78. 49,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.84 million, a P/E ratio of -15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

