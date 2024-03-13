1,478 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Purchased by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.11. 38,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.16 and its 200-day moving average is $170.95. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.01 and a one year high of $195.71.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

