14,452 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Acquired by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.46. 33,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,389. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day moving average of $72.73.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

