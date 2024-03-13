142,524 Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 142,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,497,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at $90,859,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,007,066,000 after acquiring an additional 178,267 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at $132,699,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at $1,876,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at $1,449,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MASI. Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.14.

Masimo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Masimo stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.80. 28,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,062. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.40.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

