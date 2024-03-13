135 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,742,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,742,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 16,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 77,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,341,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DE opened at $372.65 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $380.00 and its 200-day moving average is $382.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.