1,229 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $244.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.26 and a 200-day moving average of $239.50. The firm has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.