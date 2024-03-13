1,091,965 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Acquired by Sylebra Capital LLC

Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,091,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,935,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up 3.4% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sylebra Capital LLC owned approximately 0.64% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EDU. StockNews.com cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded up $5.33 on Wednesday, hitting $94.77. 674,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 0.50. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.98 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.14.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $869.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.01 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

