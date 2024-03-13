109 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Acquired by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Biogen by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Biogen by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 446,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,781,000 after purchasing an additional 300,086 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Biogen by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,189,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,725,000 after purchasing an additional 233,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,012,000 after purchasing an additional 224,668 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 789 shares of company stock valued at $182,213. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,356. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.35 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of -0.03.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

