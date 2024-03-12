Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,693,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,784 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.37% of Zoetis worth $294,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,578,000 after acquiring an additional 213,907 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,251,000 after buying an additional 167,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,031,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,104,000 after buying an additional 291,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,804,000 after buying an additional 196,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.33. 397,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,448. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

