Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,044 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.69% of Zoetis worth $2,147,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in Zoetis by 20,425.0% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 18,452.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 197,808 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Zoetis by 11.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 8.5% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 59,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Zoetis by 10.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 215,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,429,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.1 %

ZTS traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.39. 1,466,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,458. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.72 and a 200 day moving average of $183.69. The firm has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.