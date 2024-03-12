Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the February 14th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Zepp Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEPP. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zepp Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Zepp Health by 791.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26,825 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zepp Health by 34.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Zepp Health by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $5.08 price target on shares of Zepp Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Zepp Health Price Performance

ZEPP stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,159. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. Zepp Health has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $73.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. The company through its proprietary Zepp Digital Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain wellness goals.

