Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Down 70.7% in February

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the February 14th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Yellow Cake Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS YLLXF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.00. 8,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,069. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. Yellow Cake has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $10.10.
About Yellow Cake
