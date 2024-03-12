Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Down 70.7% in February

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the February 14th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Yellow Cake Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YLLXF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.00. 8,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,069. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. Yellow Cake has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

About Yellow Cake

Further Reading

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

