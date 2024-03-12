XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a payout ratio of 87.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE XFLT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.09. 440,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,395. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.06.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Company Profile
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.
The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.
