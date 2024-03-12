WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the February 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WuXi AppTec Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of WuXi AppTec stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,106. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. WuXi AppTec has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

