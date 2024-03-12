WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the February 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WuXi AppTec Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of WuXi AppTec stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,106. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. WuXi AppTec has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02.
About WuXi AppTec
