WT Wealth Management Takes Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up 1.2% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. WT Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.01. 3,982,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.72.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.