WT Wealth Management Takes $945,000 Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000. WT Wealth Management owned about 0.11% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XHLF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHLF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.18. 60,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,927. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $50.39.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

