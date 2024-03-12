WT Wealth Management Takes $356,000 Position in Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT)

WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. WT Wealth Management owned 0.28% of Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter.

Get Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF alerts:

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

PULT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,794. Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25.

About Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF

The Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (PULT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade fixed income securities from around the world that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis.The fund expects to have an average weighted maturity of four years or less.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.