WT Wealth Management Takes $2.10 Million Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 42,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up 0.9% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. WT Wealth Management owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,143,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 169.8% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 699,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,747,000 after acquiring an additional 439,977 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 730.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after acquiring an additional 435,747 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at about $20,634,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 831,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,303,000 after acquiring an additional 255,158 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

GSY remained flat at $49.99 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 252,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,107. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $50.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.83.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

