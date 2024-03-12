WT Wealth Management Sells 673 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WT Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock traded up $5.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $443.00. The company had a trading volume of 43,493,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,411,238. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $424.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.10. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $285.19 and a fifty-two week high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.